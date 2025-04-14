Chelsea in pole position as €100m Liverpool target makes decision to leave club - Reports

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Transfer News Live on X, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has also reportedly informed his club that he's ready to leave the Bundesliga.
Bynoe-Gittens has remained one of Chelsea's targets ahead of what could be a busy summer window. Liverpool are also in the mix as the Englishman has been on Arne Slot's radar.
As a left-winger who could also play on the right wing in attack, Bynoe-Gittens has proven to be an attacker who could deliver the results. He's also explosive with the ball and could score goals if allowed to advance in attack. This has been proven as he has bagged 12 goals and five assists in 43 appearances for Dortmund in the current campaign (2024-25).
Thus, the Blues could be looking to sign him as a replacement for Mykhaylo Mudryk, who's on the sidelines for an alleged doping case.
Meanwhile, the inconsistency of left-winger Jadon Sancho, who's on loan from Manchester United, might be what could be pushing Chelsea to sign Bynoe-Gittens. If the deal becomes a reality, the Englishman's attacking prowess could make the Blues' attack more formidable and competitive.
However, Chelsea would have to convince Bynoe-Gittens ahead of Liverpool, who are also in the race for the €100 million-rated left-winger. The Englishman's reported interest in moving to the Premier League could help facilitate his move to either Chelsea or Liverpool in the coming months.
Chelsea and Manchester United have made contact with Liam Delap's entourage ahead of a possible summer move - Reports
According to Fabrizio Romano (via CFCPys on X), the Blues and Manchester United have held talks with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap over a possible move. The details of the talks were reportedly about Delap’s salary structure and release clause.
Delap has remained one of the Blues' targets in the center-forward department since last summer. However, they didn't sign the Englishman despite also showing interest in the January transfer window.
This could all change as Delap might be willing to leave Ipswich Town if they get relegated from the Premier League this season. In 34 games, Delap has scored 12 goals and provided two assists this season.