Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who has also been linked with Manchester City.

The English forward spent nine years at the Blues academy before joining Juventus' youth system in 2020. He made his senior debut for the Italian club this season and has now made 11 appearances, providing two assists.

As per 90min, the west London side are interested in bringing Iling-Junior back to Stamford Bridge in the summer. However, Juventus are unwilling to sell the youngster despite interest from clubs across Europe.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are also monitoring Iling-Junior's situation. He was also previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were interested in the Englishman when he left Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

Iling-Junior's current contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2025 and the Italian side wouldn't want to let him go for cheap. However, their financial issues could see them fold in negotiations.

Chelsea have invested in young players in recent times with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and Andrey Santos joining the club. Iling-Junior, 19, could become another addition to that group.

Manchester City, however, could provide the youngster with a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues, meanwhile, are currently 10th in the Premier League table and might miss out on the coveted tournament next season.

Graham Potter's side could, however, make it into the competition by winning the ongoing edition. They are set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City interested in signing Chelsea star

As per CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester City are interested in Blues left fullback Ben Chilwell. Manager Pep Guardiola appreciated the Englishman but the Blues are unwilling to sell him in the summer.

In his column for TeamTALK, Jacobs wrote:

“Chilwell is a player that Guardiola has appreciated for some time, but at the moment Chilwell’s sole focus is on Chelsea and Chelsea don’t want to let Chilwell go.”

Chilwell has had a tough season due to injuries and also had to miss out on the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made 23 appearances across competitions for the west London side this season, contributing two goals and four assists.

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020, the England international has contributed nine goals and 12 assists in 77 appearances for the club.

