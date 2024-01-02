Chelsea preparing move to sign 26-year-old striker as Victor Osimhen's alternative: Reports

Chelsea are impressed with Girona striker Artem Dovbyk and consider him as a potential alternative for Victor Osimhen, according to The Sun.

The Blues have struggled for form this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. They have won only eight of 20 Premier League matches and are currently languishing in tenth place in the league table.

Pochettino's side have often looked light up front, scoring only 34 league goals. Summer-signing Nicolas Jackson is yet to convince the Stamford Bridge faithful. Armando Broja, meanwhile, has also not been able to get on the groove since returning from a long-term injury.

The Blues' interest in signing a new striker is well-documented. While Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen remains the club's primary target, the Nigerian could be too costly an option for January.

As per The Sun, Chelsea have been impressed with Dovbyk's performances in La Liga. The player's physically imposing presence has particularly drawn the Premier League giants' attention.

Dovbyk has scored 12 goals and has provided six assists in 20 appearances for a spectacular Girona side this season. The Catalan club are currently second in La Liga, tied on 45 points from 18 games with league leaders Real Madrid.

The striker has been one of Michel's team's most important players. Dovbyk has also represented Ukraine 23 times in his international career, scoring seven goals.

Transfermarkt values Ddovbyk at an estimated €28 million. According to TeamTalk, after proving his mettle in the Spanish top flight, a move to the Premier League could interest Dovbyk despite him being under contract till the 2027-28 season.

Chelsea are set to miss Nicolas Jackson for over a month

Nicolas Jackson is set to miss a month of action for his club side Chelsea as the 22-year-old forward will represent Senegal in the forthcoming AFCON 2024 tournament.

Jackson, since his reported €35 million transfer from Villarreal in the summer, has scored eight goals and has laid out two assists in 23 appearances for the Blues.

However, his inexperience has often been on display. The striker is still raw and playing at a high-stakes stage like the AFCON could help him grow, which could be beneficial for the Blues once Jackson returns.