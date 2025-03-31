Chelsea ready to offer €70m for Barcelona star but face competition from PL rivals Arsenal: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), Chelsea are preparing to table a €70 million bid for Barcelona's Jules Kounde. This comes as the Blues' hierarchy are reportedly keen to upgrade Enzo Maresca's squad in the summer.

Kounde is one of the defenders who was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022. Despite him opting to join Barcelona from Sevilla, Kounde has remained one of Chelsea's priority defensive targets.

Best known for his solidity and ability to lead and organize the backline, Kounde has proven to be a leader in Barca's defense. The Frenchman is likewise known for his versatility due to his ability to feature as a right and centre-back in defense.

What sets Kounde apart from other defenders is his attacking instinct which makes him an impressive modern-day right-back. Thus, the Blues could benefit from his attacking proficiency and defensive resilience if he joins them.

Chelsea's push for Kounde could be due to the fitness inconsistency of Reece James at right-back. Thus, Maresca might be trying to avoid a situation where he would have to work without a solid right-back option.

In 45 appearances, Kounde has bagged 11 goal contributions for Barcelona this season (three goals and eight assists). However, the Blues would have to defeat Arsenal who are likewise in the race to sign Kounde in the summer.

How has Chelsea's right-back Reece James performed this season amid Jules Kounde rumors?

One player who has constantly struggled with his fitness in the last three seasons is Reece James. This has also affected his ability to be a regular for the Blues this season.

Despite James being an impressive set-piece taker and creative defender, his fitness seems to be a major concern. This could also be why the Blues are rumored to be interested in signing Kounde in the summer.

In 14 appearances, James has registered three goal contributions in the 2024-25 campaign. His defensive expertise remains key for the Blues as they look to end the season on a bright note.

James is in contention to feature for the Blues in their next Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 3.

