Chelsea refuse to give up on signing 19-year-old star after failing with bid in January transfer window: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing FC Braga winger Roger Fernandes. They made an offer for him in the January transfer window but failed to sign him.

Ad

Fernandes came through Braga's academy and has impressed in his senior career so far. He has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 80 games across competitions for the Portuguese side. Mainly a right winger, he can also operate on the left wing.

Fernandes' performances have seen him garner interest from the Premier League. As per O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham are interested in signing him in the summer. They also made offers to Braga for the winger but failed in their pursuit.

Ad

Trending

As per the report, the Portuguese side valued Fernandes at €20 million in January. However, amidst rising interest, they have now upped their valuation to €40 million for the summer.

Manchester United are also monitoring Fernandes after losing out on Geovany Quenda to Chelsea. The 19-year-old's contract with Braga expires in 2028. He has scored five goals and assisted five in 44 games across competitions this season.

Jadon Sancho's former coach believes Chelsea loanee could regain form at Manchester United

Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer with an obligation to buy worth around £25 million. He has scored just two goals and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions. Hence, due to his disappointing performances, some reports suggest that the Blues are looking to not make his move permanent.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sancho's former England youth team coach, Dan Micciche, believes Sancho could fit well in Ruben Amorim's system as a left-side No. 10. He recently said:

"Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn't see him play as a wing-back. Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system. It might actually suit him more - in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn't be hugging the touchline as much, he would in middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball."

Ad

It's important to note that Sancho was sent away on loan after falling out with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He hasn't played under Ruben Amorim, who was appointed in October last year.

As per journalist David Ornstein, meanwhile, Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United a £5 million penalty if they don't take up Sancho's obligation to buy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback