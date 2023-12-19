Chelsea reignite interest in signing Championship star who they failed to recruit earlier: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland forward Jobe Bellingham. TeamTALK (via the Chelsea Chronicle) has claimed that the Blues owner Todd Boehly has been keeping tabs on the young forward for quite some time and wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Jobe, the younger brother of Jude Bellingham, is the second player from the same family wanted by Chelsea. The Blues were also reportedly in the hunt for Jude Bast summer before the England international joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues may have missed out on the older brother, but they reportedly want to make amends by signing the younger brother. Todd Boehly's team are looking to put together a new-look Chelsea consisting mostly of young, talented players from across the world. It is a project where players like Jobe Bellingham are likely to get multiple opportunities.

However, the downside of joining the Blues at the moment could be inconsistent performances, which can see them change their long-term strategies and plans shortly.

Sunderland head coach praises young Chelsea target

Jude's younger brother, Jobe, has received widespread praise for his impressive performances in England's second division this season. Sunderland coach Mike Dodds reserved special praise for the 18-year-old striker (via Si.com):

"Both brothers have a very similar mindset in terms of their relentless pursuit of where they want to get to,” Dodds said. “[Jobe] made a really brave and tough decision to leave Birmingham, the club he supported all his life."

He added:

“Thankfully from my perspective it looks like he's made the right decision and I'm sure he would reiterate that. But it is tough for him, it is tough for him. And it will only get easier as he gets credit in the bank for himself."

Dodds continued:

"I think it speaks volumes for Jobe that as an 18-year-old boy in the Championship, he could play as No 9 against West Brom on Saturday and then a 10 against Leeds tonight.

“That shows what quality and class he has and just highlights what a fantastic talent he is regardless of the name on the back of his shirt. I think he can go to the very top. I've worked with a lot of young players and he would be up there with the very best I've worked with."

Jobe Bellingham has registered four goals and one assist in 22 games for Sunderland this season.