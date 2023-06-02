Chelsea reject £30 million bid from Premier League club for defender: Reports

According to reports (via The Guardian), Chelsea have turned down a £30 million bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for Levi Colwill. Colwill spent a loan spell at the Seagulls last season, making 22 appearances.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi wanted the player to join on a permanent basis. However, the Blues have reportedly turned down the £30 million bid offered and Colwill is reportedly not for sale.

Chelsea are set to undergo a renovation process under Mauricio Pochettino next season. The Argentine takes charge after a disastrous campaign in which the west Londoners finished 12th in the league.

Thiago Silva is aging and Kalidou Koulibaly has failed to convince everyone with his recent performances. Hence, Colwill, along with Wesley Fofana, could serve as the team's future central defending pairing. Brighton, on the other hand, are expected to explore other options in their pursuit of a defender.

Chelsea eyeing up Manuel Ugarte and Moises Caicedo

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea are keen on signing both Manuel Ugarte and Moises Caicedo in the summer. Ugarte, currently of Sporting CP, has also attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Caicedo, on the other hand, was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in January, however, a deal didn't materialize. The defender could still join the Blues. Apart from them, Arsenal are also interested in the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Reinforcing their midfield is one of the Blues' major aims in the summer. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's futures are uncertain and both players could head the exit door. Conor Gallagher is reportedly another player who can leave.

Hence, the Blues will need other players who can partner with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park. Since signing from Benfica for a British record €121 million transfer fee, Fernandez has been reliable. However, the Argentine's teammates have failed to perform at their best.

Hence, Chelsea are looking for players who can serve as proper midfield partners for Fernandez. Ugarte, along with Caicedo, are two of the most highly touted prospects in their positions. The players' tender age also falls under the Blues' philosophy of having a young team.

