Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on young Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, who has impressed this season.

Although Tel is seen as a very talented player, playtime has been hard to come by in Germany. This is following the Bavarians signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

The 18-year-old has started just four matches this season for the club, with 23 appearances coming off the bench. This hasn't stopped him from racking up six goals and three assists though.

According to journalist Simon Phillips (via CaughtOffside), the Blues are keen on adding Tel to their list of targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. They are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack with a goalscorer. A move to Stamford Bridge could give Tel more opportunities and games.

On the other hand, journalist Florian Plettenberg (via CaughtOffside) has also revealed that Manchester United are interested in the Bayern Munich youngster. The Red Devils are struggling to find consistent goal scorers among their ranks, with players like Marcus Rashford not in top form.

The Englishman has registered five goals and six assists in 29 games across competitions this season. Hence, United have now noted Tel's name as a potential solution to their scoring woes.

Eden Hazard's explains his choice to join Chelsea over Manchester United in 2012

Eden Hazard chose to move to Stamford Bridge from LOSC Lille over Old Trafford, with interest from various Premier League clubs. Manchester United were initially seen as the likely destination for Hazard, but Chelsea's win in the 2012 UEFA Champions League was a turning point in negotiations.

The Belgian revealed on The Obi One podcast (via Metro):

“I had a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson [then Manchester United boss]. I spoke with Harry Redknapp, at that time he was the manager in Tottenham. I went to Manchester to see the Man City training ground. So I had a few options, but not Chelsea because the last year in Lille, Chelsea in the league was not that good."

Tthe Blues won were victorious on the continent, putting Stamford Bridge in Hazard's thoughts:

"You know when you [John Obi Mikel] won the Champions League, in the league you were like sixth or seventh, I don’t remember. I knew I was leaving France to go to the Premier League but not Chelsea, because I wanted to play in the Champions League, you know? So that move came because you won the Champions League.”

Following his move, Eden Hazard enjoyed a successful period with the Blues, winning two Premier League titles and other trophies. This paved the way for his dream move to Real Madrid in 2019, after which he announced his retirement from professional football last year.