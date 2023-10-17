Chelsea are still interested in signing their summer target in January, Arsenal and Liverpool could provide them with competition - Reports

Chelsea reportedly continue to showcase keen interest in snagging Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the race to sign the forward.

The Blues' interest in the Nigerian was initially sparked by a controversial video posted on Napoli's official TikTok account, which appeared to ridicule the striker. Due to this, Osimhen's discontent with life in Naples seems to be intensifying, making a January departure increasingly plausible.

According to Ben Jacobs (via Chelsea News), this has set him on Stamford Bridge's radar.

The striker was an awe-inspiring asset in front of goal, dazzling last season with a tally of 31 goals in 39 games across all competitions. He helped Napoli win the Serie A title. He has continued this season in similar form, but the recent situation on social media has compromised his standing with the Partenopei.

However, Chelsea are not alone in this tug-of-war as Liverpool have surged ahead in the chase, positioning themselves as frontrunners to land Osimhen. Valter De Maggio at Italian radio Kiss Kiss (via Football London) announced:

"There is strong, strong interest at Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not."

Arsenal are not to be counted out either. This is despite their lavish spending spree that saw them acquire Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for a combined £187 million this summer. According to Football.London, Mikel Arteta's side are in the market for a top-tier striker, and they have a war chest evidently ready for Osimhen.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis is known for driving a hard bargain, and he is unlikely to let his prized asset go without a fight or a hefty price tag. Figures in the neighborhood of £150 million have previously been announced regarding the striker. However, with less than two years left on Osimhen's contract, Napoli's hand may be forced.

Chelsea prepare for Arsenal clash, as Liverpool face Everton

As the Premier League gears back into action post-international break, all eyes are on the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21.

The Blues have found renewed vigor, logging back-to-back wins against Fulham and Burnley before the pause in domestic play. This is notably their first set of consecutive victories since March. Meanwhile, Arsenal strut into Stamford Bridge in second place on the Premier League table, while their rivals sit in 11th.

Elsewhere, Liverpool prepare to host their Merseyside foes Everton at Anfield. With the Reds comfortably perched in fourth place against the Toffees' struggling 16th, the scales are tipped decidedly in favor of Jurgen Klopp's men.