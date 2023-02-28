Chelsea superstar close to signing contract extension until 2027: Reports

Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante is reportedly close to signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

As per Santi Aouna of FootballMercato, Kante is on the verge of signing a contract extension. The final details are being sorted out before the midfielder pens the new deal.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM EXCL: N'Golo Kanté .



Le Français, arrivé à Chelsea en 2016, devrait prolonger son contrat jusqu'en juin 2027 (ou 2026 + une dernière année en option)



Derniers détails à regler avant la signature officielle.



footmercato.net/a5784099108217… twitter.com/Santi_J_FM/sta… Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info: Kanté .



Les positions se rapprochent pour une prolongation du Français



Chelsea lui propose un contrat jusqu'en juin 2026



Salaire proche de ce qu'il touche actuellement



Ainsi que différents bonus liés à son nombre d’apparitions



The Frenchman has not played under Graham Potter despite the manager joining the club in September. He has just returned to training and is close to getting back on the pitch after a long injury layoff.

Barcelona, Liverpool and PSG were reportedly keeping tabs on his contract situation but are about to get some bad news. The former Leicester City star is close to penning a new deal until 2027, which could be a contract until 2026 with the option of an additional year.

Chelsea superstar urged to consider retirement

Frank Leboeuf urged N'Golo Kante to consider retirement after his recent injuries. He believes that the midfielder has done enough in his career and his body is no longer able to keep up to the Premier League standards.

He told SafeBettingSites:

"I haven't spoken to Kante directly about his fitness and how he feels but it could be that he's nearing the end of it [his career]. Because the thing is we have to understand that we are talking about a human being. Suddenly your body says okay, enough, leave me alone. The end of your career is also a part of your career, and you have to choose the right time to give up. Even if you don't want to and even if your football is great and you want to carry on."

Leboeuf added:

"You have to give envy to people and not pity. So you have to make a decision in your own mind [regarding retirement]. You have to talk to your family and say maybe okay, it's over. So I don't know his shape but if he feels that he can serve Chelsea well then he should stay."

Chelsea need Kante to get back on the pitch quickly as their most experienced player, Thiago Silva, is ruled out for four to six weeks.

