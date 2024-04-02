Chelsea superstar enters negotiations with club over representing his nation at Paris Olympics: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly discussing the possibility of representing Argentina at the Olympics this summer with his club. He wants permission to miss the entire pre-season as the Paris Olympics final will take place just a week before the 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off.

As per journalist Fernando Czyz, Chelsea can stop their midfielder from playing at the Olympics, as FIFA rules do not force the clubs to release players for non-FIFA games. Enzo is thus trying to negotiate with the Blues to allow him to play for his national side, with Lionel Messi also expected to play at the Paris Games.

Czyz added that Enzo will not take an overage spot as he is still 23 years old. He added that the midfielder was keen on making it to Paris, despite having a busy summer with Copa America also taking place.

Along with Messi and Enzo, Angel di Maria is also reportedly expected to make the squad as he wants to call it quits from the national team this summer.

Enzo Fernandez not interested in leaving Chelsea

Reports earlier this year suggested that Enzo Fernandez was keen on leaving Chelsea this summer after growing frustrated with the lack of results. However, he cleared the air swiftly and told ESPN:

"I don't know where those rumours came from. Social networks I think. I totally deny it. I don't want to leave Chelsea, I'm very happy here. Since the first day they [Chelsea] have treated me wonderfully, I am very grateful. Regardless of what happens in football, I am grateful and I am happy at Chelsea. I will continue [here] as long as they want."

He added:

"I've been improving the past few months. I had started the season very well, then I had some ups and downs, but now I am finding myself again, finding that feeling of being well again.[I'm] grateful to my teammates and the coaching staff, who fully trust me, and to continue on this path, which is important."

Enzo continued:

"We are changing our attitude above all, and obviously this victory gives us confidence for what follows. The Premier League is very demanding. Throughout the season, we've had ups and downs in the league and that is why we find ourselves a little far away of the first places. But there is a long way to go, we have trust in our work, in a new team, and day by day we are improving to be able to meet the objective, we want to play in the Champions League next year."

Enzo's agent went on to add that the Blues were clear about their project from the start. He added that the club were sure that it would take at least three years for their process to turn fruitful.

Poll : Do you rate Enzo Fernandez as a flop signing at Chelsea? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion