Chelsea in talks with Barcelona youngster as they look to bolster squad - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Barcelona's young defender Mikayil Faye, who has impressed with his performances in the youth team. The 19-year-old joined the Catalan giants from NK Kustosija for €2.2 million in the 2023 summer transfer window. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Catalan side.

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez (via Barca Universal), Chelsea have reached out to Faye's agent, and are showing strong interest in the young defender. While the Blues have taken the first step to sign the youngster, they aren't the only ones after him.

Some reports (via Barca Universal) have claimed that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Chelsea considers Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez for manager role - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez if current boss Mauricio Pochettino fails to get them back on track. Reports from TEAMtalk (via Hard Tackle) suggest that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Xavi's situation even though there are no concrete suggestions that they are willing to let go of Pochettino yet.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League and have little to no chance of finishing in the UEFA Champions League spots. While they can still win the FA Cup, they recently lost the League Cup final to Liverpool.

The Blues' current situation has fueled rumors that they could think of sacking the Argentine tactician if they fail to improve in the upcoming games. On the other hand, Xavi has done well with Barcelona, winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

However, this season, the Blaugrana are currently third in the league table, and the Spaniard has already decided to leave the club after this term.