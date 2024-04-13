Chelsea target wants to make Premier League move - Reports

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo is reportedly keen on a switch to the Premier League amid links with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. As claimed by Christian Falk in his Caught Offside column, the Spaniard is eyeing a move to the English top flight and has no shortage of interest in his services.

Olmo's reported €60 million release clause should not be a problem for Premier League's top clubs according to the reliable German journalist. Falk has claimed that Manchester City are leading the race to sign the versatile attacking midfielder.

Falk has also claimed that the former Barcelona youth graduate is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United. As claimed by Falk, Chelsea and Manchester United could however struggle to bring Olmo because of their financial situation.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column:

"Olmo is currently looking at England. His release clause wouldn't be a hurdle for the rich Premier League clubs. The hottest lead at the moment leads to Manchester City. Olmo is on the list at the Sheikh Club."

He added:

"The super technician would fit in with Pep Guardiola's (53) team and football… but City has competition: Tottenham also has their eye on Olmo, as do Manchester United and Chelsea. However, both clubs would probably not be a good choice at the moment due to their sporting imbalance."

Dani Olmo has established himself as one of the best players in his position in the Bundesliga since his switch to RB Leipzig from Dynamo Zagreb. The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks of Espanyol and Barcelona before making his name in Croatia with Dynamo Zagreb before earning a move to Leipzig.

Olmo has made 144 appearances for RB Leipzig to date, scoring 28 goals and providing 34 assists. He has also been capped 33 times for Spain having found the back of the net on eight occasions and providing seven assists.

Former Chelsea midfielder opens up on his future plans after a stellar season

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has addressed his future amid interest in his services. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season with Luton Town this time out after almost becoming a forgotten name in English football.

Barkley made his name at a very young age with Everton and looked like a future world-beater. However, things started falling apart for him following his move to Chelsea in 2018.

Barkley has come back strong this season playing an important role behind Luton Town's brave fight to stave off relegation. With his deal at Kenilworth Road expiring this summer, Barkley has been linked with a move to bigger clubs, including Manchester United.

Barkley has insisted that he is fully focused on Luton right now and wants to repay the Hatters for their faith shown in him. He also admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League and compete with the best players in the world.

Barkley said:

"I want to play in the Premier League, I want to play in Europe again. But I'm not really focused on that now. I want to help the club stay in the league. I love the club. It's helped me so much and I owe them a lot. So I'm focused on that and thinking about nothing other than helping them do that."

The former Chelsea midfielder added:

"I believe I can compete with top players at Man City and Arsenal. I feel I'm confident enough to know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are."

Barkley has scored four goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances across competitions for Luton Town this season.

