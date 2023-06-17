Chelsea trigger one-year contract extension on youngster as they prepare new contract offer - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly triggered an extension in youngster Lewis Hall's contract.

Hall's current contract was set to expire in the summer of 2025. However, football.london have reported that the Blues have extended it by a further year by using a clause built into his deal.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this year that the Premier League giants were also discussing a new contract with Hall's representatives. Romano wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

“Chelsea are speaking to Hall representatives, new contract has been discussed. It’s not completed yet but it’s one of the new deal in talks alongside [N'Golo] Kante and especially Thiago Silva, main priority.”

While Silva looks set to stay for at least the 2023-24 season, Kante is reportedly on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Football.london's aforementioned report added that the Blues hierarchy don't want to see players enter the final two years of their contract. Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Levi Colwill, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher also have deals expiring in 2025.

Barring Arrizabalaga, the other four have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Lewis Hall impressed after breaking into Chelsea's first team during the 2022-23 season

Lewis Hall made his senior debut for Chelsea in the 2021-22 season during an FA Cup third-round clash against Chesterfield. The youngster recorded an assist as the Blues romped to a comfortable 5-1 victory. However, he did not feature for them again during the campaign.

Hall made his Premier League debut in the 2022-23 season, playing 73 minutes as a starter in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in November 2022. He went on to start three more league matches in January and came off the bench once as well.

The Englishman ended the season by starting all of Chelsea's final four Premier League contests, completing the entire game on three occasions. Overall, he made nine top-flight appearances and 11 across competitions for the Blues in the past campaign, largely operating as either a left-back or left midfielder.

Hall completed 84% of his passes in those games while averaging an excellent 1.7 key passes, 2.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 5.6 total duels won. He also completed 1.0 dribbles and won 1.2 fouls per game.

The 18-year-old rose through the ranks at Chelsea's academy, turning out for their U18, U19 and U21 sides before making his senior debut. In 74 combined age-group matches, Hall scored seven goals and provided 18 assists (as per Transfermarkt).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes