Chelsea trigger one-year extension after 21-year-old star rejects two contract offers - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly activated a one-year extension option in Ian Maatsen's contract after he rejected two recent proposals of a new deal.

The Evening Standard reports that Maatsen turned down two new deals from the Blues due to his lack of game time. The Dutch left-back only made two starts in eight games across competitions, amounting to 83 minutes of action in the Premier League.

Maatsen's situation is one of intrigue as La Liga giants Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Netherlands U21 international. The Blaugrana could have struck a pre-contract agreement with the 21-year-old in January to sign him on a free in the summer.

However, Chelsea's move to trigger the one-year option means Barca will have to fork out a fee if they do wish to sign him. The west Londoners accepted a £31.5 million offer from Burnley for Maatsen this past summer.

However, the versatile full-back, who can also play in attacking roles, rejected a return to Turf Moor. He spent last season on loan with the Clarets in the EFL Championship, bagging four goals and six assists in 46 games across competitions.

Maatsen is willing to wait and see if he earns more prominence in Mauricio Pochettino's side. He now has 18 months on his deal with Chelsea and has been with the Blues since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 as a youth player.

Paul Merson looks ahead to Chelsea's clash with Arsenal this weekend

Raheem Sterling ran Burnley ragged last time out.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson insists the Blues have played their best football against the better Premier League teams this season. Pochettino's men host the Gunners at Stamford Bridge this Saturday (October 21) looking to build on a 4-1 win against Burnley last time out.

However, the west Londoners have endured a slow start to the season and sit 11th in the league on 11 points. Merson reckons his former club will have a go at their London rivals, telling Sky Sports:

"Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge this weekend and they will have a go at Chelsea, so it will be interesting. But against the better teams, like Liverpool who had a right go, those are the games Chelsea have played well in this season."

Merson insists Pochettino's Blues can beat anybody on their day and has talked up Raheem Sterling's form. The England international has bagged three goals and one assist in nine games across competitions:

"With where Chelsea are in the league, teams will not want to play them because on their day, they can beat anybody and when Raheem Sterling is playing like he did at Burnley, then he is unplayable."

The Blues suffered defeats to Arsenal both at home and away last season. They head into Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge as slight underdogs as the Gunners are unbeaten and second in the league.