Chelsea unlikely to make move for €150 million rated superstar in January: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Napoli's highly-rated Victor Osimhen in January.

As per a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blues have been deterred by Osimhen's massive £150 million price-tag and have taken a step back in their pursuit of the Nigerian striker.

Having joined Napoli from Lille back in 2020, Victor Osimhen established himself as one of the hottest forwards in European football. In 111 appearances for the club, he has bagged 65 goals and 15 assists.

His exploits helped Napoli end their nearly thirty-year wait for winning Serie A as they were triumphant last season. Osimhen bagged 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances across competitions last season.

The Nigerian seems to have carried his form into the current campaign, having registered six goals and one assist in 10 appearances so far.

These performances have put him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in world football, which includes Chelsea.

However, having spent lavishly in the transfer market over the last couple of seasons, the Blues have been priced out of a potential move for Victor Osimhen. Additionally, Pochettino will also have Christopher Nkunku return to action soon as he recovers from a long-term injury.

This could put an end to any potential move to west London, with Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis also reluctant to part ways with his asset mid-season.

Victor Osimhen's contract expires in June 2025 and any club that is interested in signing him will need a lot of planning and quick execution to defeat their competitors.

Chelsea and Man City could face relegation if found guilty of violating FFP

Earlier today, Everton were handed a 10-point deduction after they were found to have violated the Premier League's profit & sustainability laws.

They were quick to put out a statement in their defense, also adding that they would 'closely monitor' similar situations involving other clubs.

The two clubs the Toffees hinted at were none other than Chelsea and Manchester City, both of whom have been in hot water in recent years for accusations of financial doping.

City have been slapped with an astounding total of 115 charges, while Chelsea were investigated for their spending under current owner Todd Boehly.

If found guilty, the two PL giants could face possible relegation due to the severity of the charges levied on them.