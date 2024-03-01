Chelsea want to part ways with 2 first-team stars, will look to sign £15m rated star as cover in key position - Reports

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are looking to part ways with Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella in the summer. They have identified KAA Gent's Archie Brown as a backup left-back.

Cucurella's performances haven't been convincing and he is currently out injured, having made 12 appearances this season. Meanwhile, Maatsen is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Both players could leave the club on a permanent transfer in the summer.

Young Lewis Hall is also expected to make his loan move to Newcastle United permanent. Hence, the club are looking to add a back-up to Ben Chilwell and Brown has emerged as an option.

The 21-year-old started his career as a left winger before shifting to the left full-back position in Swiss club Lausanne. His impressive performances saw Gent wrap up Brown's signature.

He could now be on his way to the Premier League as apart from Chelsea, West Ham United are also interested in the youngster. Emerson has been the Hammers' first-choice left-back in recent matches. Aaron Cresswell, Emerson's backup, is currently 34 years old.

Brown could be a great addition to both London clubs. He is contracted with the Belgian club until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of £15 million, as per The Guardian.

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal has been postponed

Chelsea were set to take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash on March 16. However, that game has been postponed after the Blues reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Mauricio Pochettino's side defeated Leeds United 3-2 at home to secure their spot in the last eight of the FA Cup. They will take Leicester City at home on March 17 for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League with 35 points from 25 matches. They have won 10, have drawn five, and have lost the other 10 matches this season.

