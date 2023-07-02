Chelsea want to sell seven more players in the summer transfer window – Reports

Chelsea are bracing themselves for an extraordinary summer exodus as they prepare to part ways with another seven additional players, according to Standard Sport (via GOAL). Not only are they set to snag north of £200 million in potential sales, but they're keen to raise the stakes even further.

Christian Pulisic may find himself in AC Milan, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is courting offers from the Middle East. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The potential exits don't stop there, with Trevoh Chalobah looking increasingly likely to depart, and club stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta ready to return to Spain. Also up for negotiation are Marc Cucurella and Romelu Lukaku, as the latter could be set for Inter are pursuing with gusto for a permanent signing.

The Blues are confident that these player sales could pocket them a further £100m-plus, which will subsequently be invested back into the squad. They've already brought in new arrivals, including new recruit Nicolas Jackson. They also have their sights trained on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo standout Gabri Veiga.

Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium assumed control at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have been on a buying spree. Now, though, they are eager to bolster their coffers and streamline a squad that new manager Mauricio Pochettino finds too unwieldy.

This objective has already necessitated the departure of a number of key players. N’Golo Kante has left the club as a free agent, making the switch to the Middle East. Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have also followed the Frenchman to Saudi Arabia.

A slew of other players have also found new homes, albeit in England. Kai Havertz has been dispatched to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic has linked up with Manchester City, and Mason Mount appears poised to ink a deal with Manchester United.

Chelsea eyeing Porto's Diogo Costa to fortify goalkeeping ranks

In a bid to bolster their goalkeeping department, Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Porto's Diogo Costa. According to Jornal de Noticias (via SportWitness), the Blues are in pole position to rope in the 23-year-old custodian. However, negotiations over an agreeable transfer fee with Porto remain on the table.

Though Costa's current contract boasts a hefty €75 million release clause, it's improbable Chelsea will loosen their purse strings to that extent. A goalkeeper's arrival is critical, more so in the wake of Mendy's departure. With Kepa Arrizabalaga being the sole first-team goalkeeper left, the Blues are in a precarious situation without a backup option.

The arrival of Costa, who has shone both for his club and country over the past year, could be the perfect remedy. At just 23, the Portuguese keeper can provide robust competition for Arrizabalaga, following a season where he racked up 16 clean sheets in 33 league appearances.

