Chelsea want to strengthen squad by signing players linked with Real Madrid and PSG: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to snap up Rayan Cherki and Florian Wirtz, who have been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of late, this summer.

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to revamp his entire squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. He has already sanctioned sales of first-team stars like N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave soon, Chelsea are expected to sign new players in the coming weeks. They are hoping to fill the voids which will be left by the exits of the offensive-minded stars.

According to journalist Fraz Fletcher, Pochettino has identified Cherki and Wirtz as two ideal additions to his squad this summer. He is keen to sign the pair as a part of their solid decade-long project.

Cherki, 19, has established himself as a crucial first-team presence for Lyon over the past one campaign. Operating either on the right flank or as a number 10, he has registered 14 goals and 16 assists in just 4441 minutes for his boyhood club, spread across 102 games.

Wirtz, on the other hand, has emerged as one of Bayer Leverkusen's heroes since his debut in 2020. The 20-year-old has cemented himself as their main playmaker, scoring 23 goals and contributing 30 assists in 7445 minutes, spread across 103 matches across competitions.

However, Chelsea are expected to face competition from Real Madrid and PSG for Cherki's signature this summer. They might also have to battle it out with other top teams for Wirtz's services in the future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are currently scouring the market for an attacking-minded player. They are interested in roping in replacements for Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, who have departed on free transfers.

PSG, on the other hand, are also hoping to sign an offensive operator in light of Lionel Messi's departure at the end of his contract. They are also reportedly likely to sell Neymar ahead of the next season.

Chelsea ready to offer four players to snap up Real Madrid target from PSG: Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea could offer Raheem Sterling, Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella to PSG in order to sign Kylian Mbappe in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are also set to offer around £103 million to snap up the Real Madrid target.

The Parisians are in the midst of a turmoil after their striker confirmed that he has no intention of extending his deal beyond 2024. Hence, they are keen to sell the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer itself.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

