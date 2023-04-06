Chelsea willing to break the market and spend €150 million to sign 2 Portuguese stars this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to spend €150 million on two Portuguese players in the upcoming transfer window.

The London club has already spent around €700 million in the last two windows signing high-profile players, including Enzo Fernandes, and Mykhaylo Mudryk, among others.

According to Fichajes, the first player on Chelsea's radar is striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, who has been in fine form recently. The Blues want to add a guaranteed scorer to their squad, as they currently lack a striker that fits the bill.

Ramos has been identified as a target, and the London club are reportedly ready to pay a huge sum to sign him. Benfica have already indicated that they would require at least €100 million to part with the young striker.

Ramos has scored 25 goals and assisted 10 in 37 games for Benfica, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. He also scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The second player Chelsea are interested in signing is defender Antonio Silva, also from Benfica. The Blues have been closely monitoring the young defender's performance, and they see him as the ideal candidate to strengthen their defense. Silva's market value is €25 million, but Benfica will likely demand double that amount for his transfer.

It is worth noting that Portuguese clubs are notoriously tough negotiators, and Benfica are no exception. The Blues will have to be prepared to pay a premium to secure the services of both players.

The Blues are struggling in the 11th position in the Premier League and are set to face defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

They want to beef up every team aspect to prepare well for the upcoming season. With the reported €150 million budget, Chelsea are looking to add some more quality and depth to their squad ahead of next season.

Frank Lampard praises Mason Mount's ability as he takes over as Chelsea's interim manager

In a recent interview, Frank Lampard, Chelsea's newly appointed interim manager, spoke highly of Mason Mount, one of the team's standout players. The England midfielder is rumored to be looking for an exit after his contract expires next summer.

Lampard, who also previously played for the Blues, stated that Mount has always been a fantastic player and knows exactly what he brings to the team.

He further emphasized that he wants to see the Englishman perform on the pitch and considers him an important player for the club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Mason Mount has always been a fantastic player for me. I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He's a huge player for Chelsea”.

Mount has registered just three goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season.

