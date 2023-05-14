Chelsea willing to pay £70m to sign Arsenal target this summer - Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are willing to pay £70 million to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the upcoming summer transfer window. Caicedo has had a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League this season and has attracted the interest of several top clubs, including Arsenal.

The Blues have endured a miserable season; they are currently 11th in the Premier League and are unlikely to finish in the top half of the table. Although they have made several signings in the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea don't have many options in defensive midfield.

Denis Zakaria is expected to return to Juventus in the summer while Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have both been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Hence, the Blues have set their eyes on Caicedo as a potential replacement.

Arsenal made an attempt to sign Caicedo in January, but Brighton rejected several bids from the north London club. Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking to rebuild their team under a new manager in the summer. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly be the new man in-charge at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly and Co. are reportedly ready to splash out £70 million for Caicedo. The player is contracted with Brighton until 2027 and has a market value of around €55 million.

Chelsea and Arsenal are in the race for West Ham captain Declan Rice

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield in the summer. Declan Rice, who has been phenomenal for West Ham United in recent seasons, has emerged as a key target for both clubs.

The Gunners look like the favorite to sign Rice in the summer. However, according to TalkSPORT, the Blues are looking to hijack a move for the player. A deal for Rice would cost any interested party around €100 million.

Arsenal and Chelsea have priors in the transfer market as the Blues hijacked a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, who was a long-term target for the Gunners.

Rice has made 45 appearances for the Hammers this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. Since making his debut for the London club in 2017, he has made 240 appearances for the side, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists. The midfielder has an estimated market value of €80 million.

Poll : 0 votes