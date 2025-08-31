Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to complete signing of 24-year-old Saudi star to reinforce squad in key area: Reports

Al-Nassr have reportedly bolstered the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad by adding Saad Al-Nasser from Al-Taawoun. The Saudi Super Cup runners-up were keen on adding more players before the deadline to challenge for the league title this season.

Ad

According to a report in Ariyadhiah (via TheNassrZone), Al-Nasser will be joining Al-Nassr this week, following an agreement with Al-Taawoun. The 24-year-old left-back was valued at €11.5 million by his club with Al-Qadisiyah also keeping tabs on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have now agreed terms and he will be the big signing at left-back since the departure of Alex Telles last summer. They were interested in signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, but the Blues were quick to push back the inquiry to sign the Spaniard.

Ad

Trending

The former Barcelona defender is seen as a key part of the starting XI by Enzo Maresca, and he was also in talks over a new deal. Cucurella has now confirmed that he has penned a new long-term deal, extending his stay at the club.

The signing of Al-Nasser will be the sixth signing of the summer for Al-Nassr. They have so far brought in João Félix, Kingsley Coman, Nader Al-Sharari, Abdul Malik Al-Jaber, and Inigo Martinez, and reports suggest they are looking for more reinforcements.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to believe in Al-Nassr project

Cristiano Ronaldo committed his future to Al-Nassr earlier this summer by penning a two-year deal at the club. He admitted that he still believes in the project and also backed the PIF's plans for Saudi Arabia, where the 2034 FIFA World Cup is set to be held.

He spoke to the media earlier this summer and said:

Ad

"I want to stay [in Saudi], because I believe in the project. Not just the next two years but until 2034, which is when the World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. I believe that will be the most beautiful World Cup ever."

The Portuguese superstar also confirmed that he had offers to leave this summer, and said:

Ad

"I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He has not won a major trophy since moving, with the Arab Club Champions Cup being the only silverware added to his tally in the Middle East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More