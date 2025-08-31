Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to complete signing of 24-year-old Saudi star to reinforce squad in key area: Reports

Al-Nassr have reportedly bolstered the Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad by adding Saad Al-Nasser from Al-Taawoun. The Saudi Super Cup runners-up were keen on adding more players before the deadline to challenge for the league title this season.
According to a report in Ariyadhiah (via TheNassrZone), Al-Nasser will be joining Al-Nassr this week, following an agreement with Al-Taawoun. The 24-year-old left-back was valued at €11.5 million by his club with Al-Qadisiyah also keeping tabs on him.
Cristiano Ronaldo's side have now agreed terms and he will be the big signing at left-back since the departure of Alex Telles last summer. They were interested in signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, but the Blues were quick to push back the inquiry to sign the Spaniard.
The former Barcelona defender is seen as a key part of the starting XI by Enzo Maresca, and he was also in talks over a new deal. Cucurella has now confirmed that he has penned a new long-term deal, extending his stay at the club.
The signing of Al-Nasser will be the sixth signing of the summer for Al-Nassr. They have so far brought in João Félix, Kingsley Coman, Nader Al-Sharari, Abdul Malik Al-Jaber, and Inigo Martinez, and reports suggest they are looking for more reinforcements.
Cristiano Ronaldo continued to believe in Al-Nassr project
Cristiano Ronaldo committed his future to Al-Nassr earlier this summer by penning a two-year deal at the club. He admitted that he still believes in the project and also backed the PIF's plans for Saudi Arabia, where the 2034 FIFA World Cup is set to be held.
He spoke to the media earlier this summer and said:
"I want to stay [in Saudi], because I believe in the project. Not just the next two years but until 2034, which is when the World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. I believe that will be the most beautiful World Cup ever."
The Portuguese superstar also confirmed that he had offers to leave this summer, and said:
"I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year."
Cristiano Ronaldo joined in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He has not won a major trophy since moving, with the Arab Club Champions Cup being the only silverware added to his tally in the Middle East.