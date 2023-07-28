Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr confident about signing ex-Premier League superstar in €37 million transfer – Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly confident about signing Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Mane, 31, has been at the top of Al-Nassr's offensive wishlist for the last couple of weeks ever since the Bavarians expressed an interest in offloading the player. He has fallen in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena due to his underwhelming outings past term.

A right-footed inside forward, the Senegalese was earlier believed to be interested in staying to fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's plans next season. However, he has accepted that he is no longer wanted at the Allianz Arena in the recent past, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Now, as per a recent update from the aforesaid transfer expert, Al-Nassr are confident about reaching an agreement with Bayern over a potential transfer of the ex-Liverpool man. They are set to offer around €37 million to lure the forward away from the Bavarians.

Ronaldo's outfit, who finished second in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League standings, is said to be in advanced stages of negotiation with the Bundesliga outfit. On the other hand, Mane's agent is negotiating the terms of the potential contract with the Alawwal Park side.

Should the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winner seal a transfer to Al-Nassr, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would displace Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left flank at Ronaldo's team.

Apart from Ronaldo, Mane is also set to team up with three other renowned names at the Saudi Arabian side next season. He could play alongside Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, and Alex Telles soon.

Mane, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, netted just 12 goals and laid out six assists in 38 games for Bayern Munich past season. However, he helped them lift the 2022-23 Bundesliga title.

How much will Sadio Mane earn at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next year?

According to CBS Sports journalist James Benge, Al-Nassr have made significant strides to finalise Sadio Mane's transfer this summer. They are set to hand the star a hefty €40 million net salary package.

In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently earning €200 million in wages every year. Marcelo Brozovic is said to earn around €25 million per year, Seko Fofana is allegedly set to pocket €15 million a year and Alex Telles will take home an annual salary of €8 million.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned stars could be joined by two more known faces in the future. Manchester United star Eric Bailly and free agent David de Gea have both been linked with Al-Alami of late.