Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr interested in signing 22-year-old star linked with Manchester United: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly showing an interest in signing Takefusa Kubo whom Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Manchester United are keeping tabs on.

Relevo's Matteo Moretto reports that the Saudi Pro League giants have been monitoring Real Sociedad's Kubo. Al-Alami have explored the possibility of signing the Japanese winger who is flourishing in La Liga.

Kubo has lit up Spanish football with six goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions this season at Reale Arena. It's claimed that the Japan international intends on continuing in Europe and is likely to stay at Sociedad until the end of the season.

This comes as welcome news for Manchester United as they have reportedly set their sights on Kubo. Reports claim that Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for the tricky attacker to replace Antony who has struggled to impress at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's attack has been an issue ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed in November 2022. United have yet to find a proven goalscorer to fill the void left by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Kubo is by no means a finisher but he could help reignite Manchester United's underperforming attack. He impressed in a 1-0 UEFA Europa League group stage win over Ten Hag's men last season, making two key passes and winning two of five ground duels.

The former Real Madrid youngster has three years left on his contract with Sociedad. But, the Red Devils and Al-Nassr could trigger his release clause of €60 million.

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund is trying to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Rasmus Hojlund has been tasked with becoming the Red Devils' target man.

Manchester United looked to deal with their lack of potency in front of goal by signing Rasmus Hojlund this past summer. The Danish frontman arrived in a €73.9 million deal from Atalanta, making him the club's most expensive U21 signing in history.

Hojlund impressed in the UEFA Champions League, managing five goals in six games before Ten Hag's men exited in the group stages. But, he's taken his time to strike in the Premier League, with two goals in 16 league games.

The 22-year-old Denmark international is looking to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring feats. He named him as the greatest goalscorer of all time (via The Mirror):

"I always thought he was the best football player in the world and I just tried to learn from him. He is the greatest goalscorer ever, probably as well. I've always looked at him back in the day where he was more of a dribbler and now he's a proper, proper goalscorer."

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 145 goals in 346 games throughout two spells at Manchester United. He's rolled back the years at Al-Nassr, with 38 goals in 44 games for Luis Castro's side.