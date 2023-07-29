Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr interested in signing Brazil international, player makes decision: Reports

According to Arthur Perrot of RMC Sport, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's interest, Paris Saint-Germain have no interest of letting Marquinhos leave and it seems the player doesn't intend to move either.

Al-Alamy has already signed the likes of Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana, while Sadio Mane is also close to joining.

The Saudi Pro League club is looking to reinforce their team before the upcoming season and have identified Marquinhos as a player to bolster their defense. Marquinhos, however, looks set to turn down the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazil international has been a mainstay at the heart of PSG's defense for a while now. He has made 407 appearances for the Parisian club since joining the team back in 2013 and intends to stay there for the foreseeable future as the Parisians look to rebuild under Luis Enrique next season.

Al-Nassr new signing Seko Fofana spoke about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr have roped in Seko Fofana from Ligue 1 side RC Lens in the summer transfer window. The Ivorian is expected to partner with Marcelo Brozovic in the SPL side's midfield next season.

Fofana is also looking forward to the prospect of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle-east. The midfielder recently opened up on his superstar teammate as he said (9FCBall Twitter):

"He creates a great atmosphere with the players, always has a strong desire to win. ... We'll have fun playing together."

Ronaldo joined the SPL club on December 31, 2022 and has since made 20 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. However, after a trophyless campaign last term, the Portuguese is keen on winning silverware this season.

Luis Castro's side, though, could only get a draw in their season opener against Al-Shabab in the Arab Cup of Champions. Ronaldo came on as a substitute after the hour mark in the match.