Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr keen on signing 24-year-old La Liga defender with €40 million price-tag: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on signing centre-back Dani Vivian from Athletic Club. The Saudi Arabian side are aware of interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona but are confident of signing him for €40 million.

As per a report in Todofichajes, Al-Nassr are keen on signing Vivian to bolster their defense. They see him as the ideal partner for Aymeric Laporte and want the Spanish duo to lead their charge for the title.

Vivian has a contract until 2026 at Athletic Bilbao but has interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two Spanish are keen on getting a defender and the report claims they have been quoted €40 million.

Al-Nassr are hoping that the young defender follows in the footsteps of Gabri Veiga and moves to the Middle East. The Spanish midfielder joined Al-Ahli from Celta Vigo in the summer. The Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on adding young players to bolster their squad that have already got the big names.

Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season. They then added the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Otavio, Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, and Marcelo Brozovic to the squad at the start of the current season.

Al-Nassr target gives emotional speech amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona

Al-Nassr target Dani Vivian spoke at an event organized by Gazte Change in November and gave an emotional speech about his career. He claimed that there have been a lot of ups and downs in his career, but it is important to keep following your dreams and never give up.

He was quoted by Football Espana as saying:

“I’m there but there have been very hard days. What I am talking to you is not about a day, nor a week, nor a month. I am talking about many seasons, but a season is very long and in that season you have all the sensations, from the best to the worst, you suffer and you get angry."

He added:

"There are many days when you are broken, but those days when you are broken and you have something to do, that day when you don’t want to do it because you can’t do it anymore, you do it. Another day when you are in the same situation again, you do it again. Because I am fighting for my dreams and no one can stop me.”

Vivian quoted Nelson Mandela and spoke about his dreams and journey, saying:

“There is a quote from Nelson Mandela that says ‘I am the master of my destiny, I am the captain of my soul’ and for me the path is as important as the destination and yes, of course I have dreams but I try to have real dreams, not fleeting dreams and how do I get to those dreams, weññ through day to day work, through the journey.”

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on adding a defender in the winter window following the ACL injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba. They have just Antonio Rudiger available and Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed they will be exploring the market.