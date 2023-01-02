Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate emerges as wildcard option for Manchester United: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United could make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate Vincent Aboubakar, The Daily Mail has reported.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate the Portuguese superstar’s contract in November. The decision came after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, in which he criticized United’s operations and coach Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in the middle of the season has left the Red Devils with only two strikers in the squad: Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. With the January transfer window now open, Ten Hag’s side reportedly wish to bolster their attack and are evaluating a number of options.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last skill in UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s last skill in UEFA Champions League.❤️https://t.co/mW4LF9fTK0

Alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, Al-Nassr’s Cameroonian forward Aboubakar has emerged as an option for United. Having signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a €200 million-per-year contract (until June 2025) on 30 December, Al-Nassr are expected to thrust him into the lineup right away.

Aboubakar could then become surplus to requirements and be loaned out in the winter transfer window. If that happens, United could sign the pacey 30-year-old forward to fill the void in their attack.

Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr from Besiktas in the summer of 2021, has played 10 matches in the Saudi Pro League, scoring thrice and providing an assist.

Casemiro backs Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford to become the best in the world

Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has admitted that he was surprised by Marcus Rashford and has backed the Manchester United attacker to be one of the world’s best. The defensive midfielder has lauded Rashford’s technical ability and claimed that the Englishman brings a lot of energy to the pitch.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil following United’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 31 December, Casemiro said:

“I'm gonna be very honest with you; I was really surprised with the player Rashford is.

“In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, I can tell you that if he's doing well, he can be one of the top five players in the world. He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he's got strength, he's quick, is very clever playing.”

Casemiro concluded by saying:

“He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course, when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you're in the same club every day.”

Rashford scored the winning goal in the 76th minute at Molineux, sealing a slender 1-0 victory. He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 22 games for United this season.

Poll : 0 votes