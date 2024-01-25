Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with organizers' behavior during Al-Nassr's China Tour - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with the organizers of the China Tour he went on with Al-Nassr, as per China News Weekly (via Shine). Al Nassr reported on January 19 that the star player was injured.

Recent reports suggest that organizers SPORT17 and GHY Culture & Media, despite knowing about Ronaldo's injury, continued to claim that he would play in the friendlies. They also allegedly attempted to persuade him to play on a public occasion.

The organizers reportedly broadcasted that Ronaldo would feature in both games when Al-Nassr arrived at Shenzhen Airport. They ruled out his injury concerns as pain during regular training.

Finally, on Tuesday night, January 23, one day before the game against Shanghai Shenhua, it was announced by the organizers that the tour would be postponed. Ronaldo has now reportedly expressed his grievances on this development.

An insider, working at GHY Culture & Media, has suggested that the organizers may have used this as a strategy to boost ticket sales. The person claimed (via Shine):

"The schedule of Al-Nassr's China tour was finalized last year and the promotion surrounding Ronaldo was also released early. But if the organizer publicly said that Ronaldo could not play before the game, who would buy tickets?"

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement over missing China tour

After reports confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's injury, Al-Nassr released a club statement announcing that their China tour stands cancelled. Albeit, they confirmed plans to reschedule the tour as soon as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo also issued his apology on social media for missing the China Tour. He promised his fans to come back in the future.

A part of his statement read:

"As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football, and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries. So I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour."

It further noted:

"I have been coming to China since 2003-2004, so I feel at home here – my second home. I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way."

Ronaldo has been in fine form for the Saudi-based team. The Portuguese finished 2023 with 54 goals in 59 games for club and country, with 44 of them coming for Al-Nassr. He also helped his team win the Arab Club Champions Cup last year.