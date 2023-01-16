England superstar's Chelsea future in doubt after the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offload summer signing Raheem Sterling after Mykhailo Mudryk's high-priced winter acquisition.

Sterling, 28, has struggled to rediscover his usual form since joining the Blues from Manchester City for a fee of £47.5 million earlier this summer. Despite a positive start under former boss Thomas Tuchel, he has registered just six goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season.

Mudryk, on the other hand, joined Graham Potter's side from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89 million earlier last week. The 22-year-old Ukrainian, who was also heavily linked with Arsenal, has scored 10 goals and laid out eight assists in 18 games so far this campaign.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea's top brass are willing to offload Sterling in January due to his below-par outings at Stamford Bridge so far. Although the England international has a contract until June 2027, the Blues are aiming to sell him this month to raise further funds.

The Todd Boehly-led ownership is expected to continue their spending spree this month with a possibility of crossing £250 million in fees.

During the ongoing winter transfer window, Chelsea have added four other players to their squad. Apart from Joao Felix's short-term loan signing, the club have also snapped up Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos for a combined fee of over £55 million.

The Blues are also linked with the likes of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez, Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

PSV Eindhoven manager comments on Chelsea's pursuit of 20-year-old forward

Earlier this week, PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy opined on Chelsea's transfer interest in forward Noni Madueke. He elaborated:

"I know of the interest in Noni. I'd rather not have that, but it's not something I decide. The fact that there's a lot of interest in him is due to his quality and his performances. But I do find it worrying... because we've to see if we're able to keep him. I really hope so."

Hinting at a potential exit for the forward, Van Nistelrooy added:

"I've already indicated earlier what my wish was: that no player would leave in the winter break. That also applied to [Cody] Gakpo and that applies to every player. As a coach, you just want to keep your best players, that's clear. But there can also be situations like with Cody, where a certain type of club comes with a certain offer."

According to ESPN, Graham Potter's side have lodged a transfer bid in the region of £27 million for the 20-year-old England U21 international.

