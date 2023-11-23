Erik ten Hag has 13-player clearout planned at Manchester United to reshape his squad - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly see as many as 13 players leave the club over the next two transfer windows as Erik ten Hag reshapes his squad.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing start to the campaign. They are sixth in the Premier League with seven wins and five defeats and have been eliminated from the EFL Cup. They are also on the verge of elimination from the UEFA Champions League, sitting at the bottom of their group with two games remaining.

Ten Hag is now planning a major squad overhaul and as per Manchester Evening News (via Mirror), this could see 13 players leave. The first two names on the list are Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Sancho has been banned from the first team after a public falling out with Ten Hag and is unlikely to make a return to the manager's plans. Greenwood, meanwhile, is on loan at Getafe and won't play for Manchester United again following alleged harassment accusations on him.

Donny van de Beek is also likely to leave the club, having played just 21 minutes this season. Anthony Martial is also expected to leave next summer following the expiration of his contract and so are Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez's contracts also expire next summer but Manchester United have the option to extend them by one year but are likely to sell them. Youngsters Shola Shoetire, Will Fish, and Joe Hugill are also likely to depart.

Finally, loanees Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon are currently under the scanner for a potential permanent move. Amrabat's performances have been unimpressive so far while Reguilon is likely to become third choice following the return of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United receive injury boost ahead of Everton clash

Erik ten Hag's side have been haunted by injuries since the start of the season. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia have spent an extended period on the sidelines. The likes of Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also picked up injuries this season.

However, Manchester United have finally received some good news as Luke Shaw is set to return to action very soon. The English fullback has started training and could be even on the bench for their clash at Everton on Saturday, November 25.

Moreover, Lisandro Martinez is also recovering well and has returned to training on the grass albeit individually. The Argentine was a key player for Ten Hag last season. He formed a formidable partnership with Varane as they helped Manchester United keep the most clean sheets in the Premier League (17).