Erik ten Hag keeping tabs on Ajax star as Manchester United plot move to sign new forward - Reports

According to The Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax youngster Brian Brobbey for a move in the summer transfer window.

Brobbey, 21, plays as a striker and has scored 12 goals and provided four assists for his teammates in 24 appearances across competitions this season for Ajax.

The Dutchman came through the youth ranks of Ajax and has also had a stint at RB Leipzig. He has so far made 100 appearances for Ajax's senior team, recording 50 goal contributions (39 goals and 11 assists).

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £64 million last summer. The young Danish striker, however, has scored only once in the Premier League and six times across competitions.

Anthony Martial's future looks uncertain and the Frenchman has been tipped to leave United in the summer as a free agent. Marcus Rashford has also misfired this term, scoring only three goals across competitions.

United are expected to sign another striker in the summer as they are keen on taking some load off Hojlund's shoulders and Brobbey is reportedly among the options. The striker is contracted with Ajax until the end of the 2026-27 season. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €15 million.

Journalist suggests Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could join Manchester United in January

Manchester United have been linked with a loan move for a striker in January as Erik ten Hag looks to solve the team's goal-scoring issues.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the matter, stating that the Red Devils' activity could be dependent on Anthony Martial's situation. Jabobs believes that if the Frenchman manages to secure a move away from Old Trafford, United would be likely to sign a forward. He indicated that Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could end up at Old Trafford.

In a recent Q & A, he said (via The Boot Room):

“I think if (and it is an if) Anthony Martial was to depart then yes. I don’t see Sancho’s departure alone as guaranteeing an attack-minded incoming. I’d keep an eye on Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.”

Choupo-Moting has fallen down the pecking order since Harry Kane joined Bayern last summer. The Bavarians also have Mathys Tel as a backup. Choupo-Moting has made 19 appearances this term for the Bavarians, scoring three goals.