Erik ten Hag sets key demand on transfers despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover at Manchester United: Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to continue having the final say in all transfers at the club despite the latest partial takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Manchester United.

ESPN has reported (via GOAL) that when ten Hag took over as the United boss, he had inserted a clause in his contract that would allow him to veto transfer decisions.

United announced on Christmas eve that Ratcliffe's firm INEOS has acquired a 25% stake in the club, which will also see them take control of the club's football operations.

Now, this aforementioned report has stated that ten Hag wants to continue having the same say in transfers despite these new developments.

Ratcliffe and his team are reportedly due to meet ten Hag and his coaching staff, at which point the hierarchy of the decision-making process over transfers is expected to become clearer.

Ten Hag's voice could be met with criticism given the Dutchman's current position. His team is not playing well on the field, having lost 14 of their 28 games this season.

The former Ajax manager was also reportedly key in signing Brazilian winger Antony at Manchester United, who had trained under ten Hag at the Dutch club. It cost United €100 million (including bonuses), a fee which many feel the player has failed to live up to (11 goal contributions in 65 games).

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to be more consistent

As mentioned before, United have not done well on the pitch this season. They finished fourth in their Champions League group to crash out of Europe and are currently eighth in the Premier League table.

Speaking after their 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on December 30, ten Hag urged his team to be more consistent.

“They know me and they know when I have a squad what is available, then the results will be there,” Ten Hag said (via Breaking News). “We are already proving against the top teams we can go head to head, so I'm convinced and have strong belief we get more progress in this team, that we get more consistency in."

United's next fixture is in the FA Cup against Wigan Athletic on January 8.