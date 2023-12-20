Erik ten Hag unwilling to let veteran Manchester United duo leave in January amid recent transfer speculation - Reports

According to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is unwilling to let Raphael Varane and Casemiro leave the club in January.

Varane and Casemiro have been consistent members of the Red Devils' starting lineup since they joined the club. However, they have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks given their underwhelming 2023-24 campaign.

Casemiro started the season on a sedate note and has been sidelined for the past couple of months due to a hamstring injury. Varane, on the other hand, has had his injury problems this season as well. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Red Devils as Ten Hag has preferred to start Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof instead.

Manchester United's roster could see some trimming in January, a strategy Ten Hag is reportedly open to. This is particularly because United have been eliminated from European competitions and are only fighting for glory in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Donny van de Beek's loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly close to completion and Jadon Sancho, absent from the squad since September, is likely on his way out.

As far as the duo of Casemiro and Varane is concerned, Erik ten Hag reportedly deems their contributions indispensable. The ESPN report has claimed that Ten Hag's stance might shift if the players express a desire to leave Old Trafford.

However, such a scenario would compel Ten Hag to seek replacements, which could be difficult due to the constraints of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Manchester United could terminate Jadon Sancho contract, amid rumors of a potential sale

Sky Sports has reported a significant shift in Manchester United's strategy, potentially leading to the termination of Jadon Sancho's contract. This aligns with the club's new approach towards culture and recruitment, heavily influenced by the reported imminent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as minority owner.

Ratcliffe wants to prioritize a positive working environment, and this may signify a radical departure from Manchester United's previous tactics regarding player sales. The club will now reportedly sever ties with players who do not resonate with its core values, placing cultural fit above the financial gains of transfer deals.

This could potentially lead to the termination of Jadon Sancho's contract, following his removal from first-team duties after falling out with the manager.