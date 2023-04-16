European giants interested in signing 3 Barcelona players after recently meeting with the La Liga club's hierarchy - Reports

Barcelona and Inter Milan have decided to work together to explore mutually beneficial opportunities in the football market. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Italian outfit have an interest in signing three players from the Blaugrana.

Recent discussions reportedly took place at the Ciutat Esportiva, where Barca's Mateu Alemany met with Inter's Piero Ausilio and agent Edoardo Crnjar. Apparently, the much-anticipated Franck Kessie-Marcelo Brozovic trade was not part of the discussions.

However, Inter's longstanding interest in Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen remains, though no concrete negotiations have been advanced with the Catalan giants. Samuel Umtiti, too, has piqued Inter's curiosity, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Mundo Deportivo).

These talks come at a crucial time for Inter Milan, as they prepare to bid adieu to their defensive linchpin, Milan Skriniar, in the upcoming summer. With an expiring contract and no renewal in sight, the Slovakian powerhouse is eyeing greener pastures with Paris Saint-Germain.

Stripped of his captaincy on February 5th and plagued by injuries since February 13th, Skriniar's exit looms large, and the Nerazzurri must bolster their defense. It is therefore little surprise that the Italians have opted to bring in three defenders to improve their squad depth at the backline.

Barcelona's financial woes: Trincao's Sporting CP move might ease the burden

Barcelona's battle against financial hardships is no secret, as the club strives to bring their first team wage bill in line with La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations. As the summer approaches, departures are anticipated to make room for the much-needed cash infusion to balance the books.

While speculations run wild over which first team players will exit the club, loan players have emerged as a potential source of income. Reports from Diario AS, (via Football Espana) reveal that Sporting CP has exercised the obligatory buy option in their loan agreement for Barcelona's Francisco Trincao, shelling out €7 million.

During his time in Portugal, Trincao has left quite an impression and is now poised to stay with Sporting CP for the foreseeable future. However, whispers of interest from the Premier League have not gone unnoticed.

As part of the agreement, Barcelona has retained a 50% sell-on clause, leaving the Blaugrana faithful hoping for a lucrative Trincao transfer this summer to further alleviate their financial burdens.

