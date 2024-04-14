European giants not keen on signing Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford despite transfer rumors - Reports

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have no interest in signing Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford despite transfer rumors linking the club with a move for the Englishman.

Rashford has been touted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who seems set to move to Real Madrid this summer. The World Cup-winning Frenchman's potential move will leave a big gap in the PSG squad.

According to new reports, a move for the £350,000-a-week star is not a target for the Parisians. According to The Sun (via GOAL), a source said:

“PSG have never been interested in signing Marcus. And given his struggles on and off the pitch this season, they have given it no consideration at all. He will not be moving to PSG. He might benefit from the noise around a possible transfer going away so he can concentrate on reigniting his United career.”

While a suitable replacement positionally, Rashford might not be a fitting option in terms of output to replace Mbappe. The Manchester United man has been fairly inconsistent during his nine years at the club.

Rashford has managed a meager return of eight goals and five assists in 39 appearances this season for the Red Devils, compared to his French counterpart's 39 goals and nine assists in 41 games.

Manchester United set to miss out on potential Ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on a potential managerial target in the summer as they look to rebuild after a poor campaign.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta was reportedly on the shortlist of managers to be considered for the job at Old Trafford in the summer should Dutch boss Erik Ten Hag be let go. However, the Red Devils look set to rule him out of the job with reports from Football Transfers linking him with the Juventus job instead.

Juventus are also likely to be in the market for a manager, with Max Allegri looking set to be another high-profile managerial departure in the summer. With Motta reportedly expected to remain in Italy, the Old Trafford hierarchy will have to shift their focus to other options on their shortlist.

Current head coach Ten Hag is overseeing a dreadful campaign that could see Manchester United equal their worst-ever Premier League finish.

Other managers linked with a move to the Old Trafford dugout include current England boss Gareth Southgate, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

