European giants plotting summer move to sign PSG target this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for French striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is also attracting transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kolo Muani is currently enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 football campaign with German club Eintracht Frankfurt. His form has also attracted interest from a couple of top clubs in Europe, who are in search of a striker this summer.

Kolo Muani has already registered 20 goals and 14 assists in 40 games for Eintracht Frankfurt across all competitions this season. He is certainly one of Europe's hottest goal poachers.

His form has also attracted interest from a couple of top clubs who are in search of striking reinforcements this summer, notably Bayern Munich (via PSG Talk). The Bavarians are still yet to replace Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. He left the club last summer to join Spanish giants Barcelona for a transfer fee in the region of €50 million.

Kolo Muani has now been identified as the man who could possibly fill the vacancy currently being left by Lewandowski's exit ahead of next season. The Frenchman's experience in the Bundesliga is believed to be one of the motivating factors from Bayern Munich's board.

He has so far hit double-digit goals and assists in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 10 assists in 28 league games thus far.

Bayern Munich aren't expected to have a free run for the striker's signature, though, as they are expected to face stiff competition from PSG. The French giants are also in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and are keen on bringing Kolo Muani back to France.

The 24-year-old striker began his career in French Ligue 1. He grew through the ranks at Nantes before eventually being sold to Frankfurt in the summer of 2021.

Frankfurt are believed to be only keen on letting Kolo Muani go for a huge transfer fee, which is expected to be a club record in excess of €100 million.

"It remains confidential" - PSG manager speaks on Lionel Messi's future

There seems to be growing concerns surrounding the future of PSG forward Lionel Messi, whose contract is expected to expire this summer.

As it stands, there hasn't been any progress whatsoever in extending the Argentine's contract at the club. It looks as though he may leave the Parc de Princess this summer after just two seasons.

However, manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that a decision on Messi's future is up to both the player and the club. Speaking during an interview as seen on PSG Talk, he said,

"Regarding Leo’s future, there’s his position; there’s the club’s. It talks between the two parties. I’m focused on the ten matches that come up to win this title as champions of France. As for knowing what Leo or the club will decide, it remains very confidential.”

Messi has scored 20 goals and contributed 19 assists in 36 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes