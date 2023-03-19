Manchester United are willing to Barcelona star's €50 million release clause in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who has caught the eye of many top European clubs with his scintillating performances.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking rotation and improve their chances of securing the Premier League title next season.

Dembele has emerged as a hot commodity in the transfer market, as his contract with Barca expires in 2024. While the Blaugrana are attempting to renew his deal, their precarious financial situation could force them to offload the winger.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Ousmane Dembélé will be out for another 2/3 weeks! Now, FC Barcelona's goal is to prepare him & Pedri for the next El Clasico.

United are ready to make a move, with reports from Fichajes suggesting that they are willing to pay Dembele's €50 million release clause to secure his services. The 24-year-old's style of play is a perfect fit for Erik Ten Hag's system, and the Dutch coach has requested reinforcements to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski: "When Dembélé is on the pitch, he can do everything with the ball. He can dribble easily and quickly. He's pure natural talent." Lewandowski: "When Dembélé is on the pitch, he can do everything with the ball. He can dribble easily and quickly. He's pure natural talent." https://t.co/1NDnSgrt7G

The Red Devils face competition from the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus, but are currently in pole position to land the winger.

Barcelona may have to sell off some of their players to comply with La Liga's salary cap, and Dembele could be the major outlet they need. Manchester United are hoping to make the most of this opportunity and add the Frenchman to their lineup.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong shuts down talk of Manchester United transfer

United's hopes of securing the signature of Frenkie de Jong have been dealt a devastating blow, as the midfielder has reportedly pledged his unwavering loyalty to Barca.

Erik ten Hag has been a fervent admirer of the Dutch midfielder since his days of coaching the 25-year-old at Ajax. He was eager to sign the central midfielder last summer, but De Jong decided to remain in Spain. Despite this, Manchester United's interest in him persisted, and he remains on their radar.

However, their pursuit of the player has potentially hit a snag, with De Jong's recent comments indicating that he plans to remain at Barcelona for many years to come.

Speaking to TV3 (via Daily Mail), the midfielder said:

"I hope I will play at the new Camp Nou. Barcelona is the club of my dreams, so I plan to stay for many years."

This will undoubtedly come as a major setback for Ten Hag, who is currently seeking a midfield partner for Brazilian superstar Casemiro during the summer transfer window. De Jong was viewed as the ideal candidate, given his previous experience working with Ten Hag.

De Jong has firmly established himself in Xavi's starting lineup, featuring in an impressive 32 matches across all competitions this season. He crossed paths with Manchester United earlier this season as they knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League playoff round.

