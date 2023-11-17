Ex-Barcelona defender could replace Xavi as head coach if he fails to win silverware this season: Reports

According to reports from Culemania (via El Nacional), uncertainty is unfolding for Barcelona, particularly in the dugout. It is believed that Xavi Hernandez's tenure as head coach hangs in the balance, and could be severely affected if he fails to secure silverware this season.

The report claims that a potential successor has been found in Rafa Marquez, who happens to be a former Barca defender. This rumour has reportedly gained further credence given the strong rapport between Barca president Joan Laporta and influential agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes is believed to champion Marquez, who is currently Barca Atleti's coach, as an ideal candidate to replace Xavi in the first-team dugout.

Marquez's credentials are bolstered by his commendable performance at the helm of the younger squad. Under his guidance, the team have been actively working towards promotion to the Segunda Division, showcasing a strong trajectory. The prevailing belief is that Marquez possesses the ability to steer the senior team, should a crisis require Xavi's exit.

However, Joan Laporta has recently endorsed the current manager, undeterred by the recent dip in the team's form. Laporta's conviction is rooted in the belief that Barca is still a contender across all fronts, viewing the recent performance slump as an off-phase rather than a steady decline.

The Blaugrana currently sit on top of their Champions League group, while domestically, they sit in third place behind Girona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona set revised asking price for Raphinha amid Premier League interest

According to FootballTransfers, Barcelona have set a revised asking price for winger Raphinha, signalling their interest in letting him leave Camp Nou.

Since his high-profile €58 million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, Raphinha has struggled to to meet expectations. This has allegedly led to Barca's decision to capitalize on his market value.

Previously, during moments of financial strain, Barcelona had reportedly been open to offloading the winger. However, their ambitious valuation, reportedly a staggering €100 million as of January 2023, deterred alleged interested parties, including Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Blaugrana have now reportedly adjusted their valuation to €70 million. This revised figure reflects a more realistic market assessment and a keenness to facilitate a transfer. The player's stance on this situation is unknown.