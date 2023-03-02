Ex-Champions League-winning coach ‘focused’ on Chelsea job amid Graham Potter’s struggles: Reports

Reports from Spain suggest that Luis Enrique has his sights set on the Chelsea manager position, as current head coach Graham Potter faces increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge. Todd Boehly, the club's owner, may be forced to make changes to the face in the dugout if results do not improve soon.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Blues hierarchy remains committed to Potter and optimistic that he can turn things around. However, if Potter fails to steady the ship, a number of top managers are waiting in the wings for a chance to take on the job.

SPORT (via Express) reported that Luis Enrique is interested in the position, despite previously attracting interest from the Brazil national team. However, the Selecao has decided to wait until the end of the season to appoint Tite's successor, opening the door for other candidates.

One such candidate is Carlo Ancelotti, who is reportedly under pressure at Real Madrid after a drop in domestic form. Ancelotti has already spoken with Brazil, according to reports, but he is unlikely to leave the Madridistas mid-season unless they make the decision to fire him.

Another name linked with the Chelsea job is Zinedine Zidane, but the Blues' next manager could potentially be impacted by Brazil's plans following Tite's dismissal. As the pressure mounts on Potter, it remains to be seen who will ultimately take on the Stamford Bridge job if he is let go.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling's representatives dismiss reports of unhappiness

Raheem Sterling's representatives have vehemently denied any claims that the star winger has been anything but content during his time at Stamford Bridge. The winger is fully committed to the London club and has wholeheartedly embraced their vision for the future, according to Sky Sports.

Despite being part of a team in the midst of a rebuild, Sterling is eager to contribute to the new Chelsea project for years to come. While he understands that the road ahead may be long and arduous, the 28-year-old is determined to see it through with patience and resilience.

As he gears up for upcoming clashes with Leeds and Borussia Dortmund, Sterling is feeling better than ever after recently recovering from a hamstring injury. He is laser-focused on the task at hand and has asked to be left to concentrate on what truly matters - delivering victories for the Blues.

