Ex-Real Madrid manager spotted at Stamford Bridge as he holds out for Premier League job amid pressure on Chelsea boss Pochettino: Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui was reportedly spotted watching Chelsea face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge over the weekend (September 24). This has fueled speculation about a possible managerial switch as Blues current boss Mauricio Pochettino faces mounting scrutiny.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is growing increasingly tense following Chelsea's most recent home loss to Aston Villa. Ollie Watkin's critical goal in the second half rendered the Blues to their third Premier League loss of the current season. They had earlier defeats to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest after six games, with one win and two draws.

Pochettino, who took the reins at Chelsea only this summer, now finds himself in a precarious position. Despite urging for patience as the team struggles to find its footing in the new season, the 51-year-old Argentine is reportedly feeling the heat.

It's worth pondering whether Julen Lopetegui could become Pochettino's successor should the Blues board decide to sever ties with the Argentine.

According to Birmingham World (via Sport Bible), Lopetegui was indeed present at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's disappointing loss to Aston Villa. The Spaniard was seen entering and exiting a hospitality suite and is reportedly eager for a managerial return to the Premier League.

Lopetegui's tenure at Wolverhampton Wanderers was somewhat unremarkable, as he steered the club to a 13th-place finish before parting ways this summer. Despite his less-than-stellar stint at Wolves, Lopetegui's managerial pedigree shouldn't be overlooked. He has held significant roles, leading teams like Real Madrid, Sevilla, and even the Spanish national team.

Presently unemployed since his Wolves exit, Lopetegui appears to be keen on diving back into the managerial waters of England's top-flight football. With Chelsea's current form and the increasing pressure on Pochettino, the Spaniard may well see Stamford Bridge as his next potential touchline.

Bruno Saltor leaves Chelsea quietly amid season's shaky start

Bruno Saltor, originally slated to be a part of Mauricio Pochettino's coaching team at Chelsea, has exited the club after less than four months, according to The Telegraph.

In a season already marred by uncertainties and lackluster performances, the Blues appear to be facing turmoil behind the scenes as well. Although the club has not issued an official statement confirming Saltor's departure, the reports suggest that his contract has been paid off by the Blues.

Saltor, a former Brighton defender, had initially come to Stamford Bridge as part of a highly anticipated coaching ensemble led by Graham Potter. However, the Potter era was short-lived, lasting just seven months.

Saltor was given the reins for a brief spell, overseeing a home draw against Liverpool, before Frank Lampard took over as the interim boss.

Upon Mauricio Pochettino's arrival this July, the Blues announced that Saltor would remain part of the backroom staff. However, this partnership appears to have been short-lived, lasting less than four months.