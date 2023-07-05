Fabrizio Romano claims 2 Premier League clubs are interested in signing 23-year-old Chelsea star this summer

West Ham United and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old struggled to cement a starting spot at Stamford Bridge in the 2022/23 season and may be sold this summer.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have been tracking Gallagher since May this year. West Ham also have the Englishman on their transfer wishlist.

While it is unclear whether the Hammers are preparing an official approach, Romano claimed that the Magpies are having an internal discussion about their next signings after sealing Sandro Tonali's signature from AC Milan. Gallagher is one of the players being discussed.

“Conor Gallagher has been on Newcastle’s list since May. Of course, after signing Sandro Tonali they are now discussing internally about how to spend money in the next weeks, but Gallagher has always been appreciated by West Ham and Newcastle, these two clubs," Romano told CaughtOffside.

Gallagher still has two years left on his Chelsea contract but his recent performances for the club don't paint a great picture. Moreover, with a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino joining, there is little clarity over his future.

Last season, he made 45 appearances for the club across competitions, a majority of which came from the bench, and only managed to score three goals and provide one assist.

The midfielder's best season recently came for Crystal Palace, where he spent the 2021/22 season on loan. In 39 matches for them, he scored eight and assisted five goals.

Chelsea stepping up pursuit of Moises Caicedo - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. They have made a £85 million bid, including add-ons, to sign him this summer (via journalist Diego Arcos S).

The Blues have seen a host of midfielders leave this summer, with the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, all leaving in the ongoing window.

As a result, signing a top midfielder is a priority for the west London club and Caicedo has emerged as a potential signing. The Blues are also interested in signing Romeo Lavia of Southampton.

They currently have Enzo Fernandez as the only guaranteed starter for the club in midfield. Youngsters like Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei (both signed last summer) are unlikely to command first-team places this season.

