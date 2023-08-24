FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president after incident with Jennifer Hermoso - Reports

Following an incident with Jennifer Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final celebration, FIFA has reportedly initiated a disciplinary investigation against Luis Rubiales.

During the award ceremony, Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips and later made an inappropriate celebratory gesture. These actions stirred up a storm from various sectors of Spanish sports and the international society. Rubiales, who is currently the president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), later expressed regret for his conduct in a video message.

Despite his apologies, calls for his resignation have only grown louder, and condemnation has come from several prominent figures. The global players' union, FIFPRO, issued a strong statement on Wednesday (August 23), demanding immediate corrective action.

Additionally, Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD) has begun receiving complaints about Rubiales' behavior, and the RFEF has scheduled an emergency meeting.

FIFA officially informed Rubiales of the proceedings, stating that his actions regarding Jennifer Hermoso might have violated specific paragraphs of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (via The Athletic). A statement from FIFA read:

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023. The events may constitute violations of Article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter. FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary.”

How Rubiales and Jennifer Hermoso reacted to the incident

Rubiales has publicly dismissed the criticism towards him and asserted that the incident was a celebratory peck between friends. He has called the backlash nonsensical and labeled his critics harshly in a conversation with Spanish radio station Cope.

Rubiales said (via The Athletic):

“We do not pay any attention to idiots and stupid people. It was a peck between two friends celebrating something. [The criticism] is really all just nonsense, [from] d*ckheads and d*mba*ses. These are just losers who did not know how to see the positive side.”

Jennifer Hermoso herself mentioned that she didn't particularly like the kiss. Meanwhile, the RFEF released a statement quoting Hermoso, who asserted that it was 'a mutual gesture that was totally spontaneous due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup'.

Despite the widespread uproar, one anonymous RFEF source informed The Athletic that Rubiales, though remorseful, had no intention of resigning.

However, pressure continues to mount on Rubiales, with more Spanish football heavyweights speaking against the incident with Jennifer Hermoso. Getafe president Angel Torres has openly stated that Rubiales must leave immediately.