Florentino Perez believes €35 million signing can become big star at Real Madrid and end the need for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly confident that their new signing will have a similar impact to Kylian Mbappe. He believes that Endrick, who will join for €35 million (excluding add-ons) in July 2024, will be a big-game player.

As per a report in El Nacional, Perez has given up on the dream of landing Mbappe at Real Madrid. The Spaniard is now focused on Endrick and will make a move for Erling Haaland as he heads towards the end of his contract at Manchester City.

Reports claim that the Blancos president is still unhappy with the way Mbappe made the U-turn to sign a new deal at PSG last summer. He spoke about the Frenchman earlier this season and was quoted by ESPN:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation."

He added:

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer."

La Liga were furious after Kylian Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid move to stay at PSG

Real Madrid were furious with Kylian Mbappe, but La Liga had a bigger reaction to the new deal signed by the Frenchman at PSG. They challenged the new contract in court but failed to get anything out of it.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, led the calls for an investigation into PSG's finances. The Spanish league released a statement that read:

"La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues."

The statement continued:

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him. LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA."

Real Madrid did not release any statement nor did they publicly back La Liga's appeal in court.

