Florentino Perez orders signing of Karim Benzema replacement as Real Madrid agree to to pay €60 million - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly ordered the signing of a centre-forward as Karim Benzema's replacement.

The legendary French striker sealed a move to Al-Ittihad earlier this month, leaving Los Blancos without a trusted No. 9. Marco Asensio, often Benzema's makeshift backup, is also set to leave as a free agent.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have earmarked two strikers - Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's Kai Havertz. The Blues paid €80 million to sign the Germany international from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago.

They are now willing to listen to offers of around €60 million - a fee Los Merengues are comfortable paying. However, both Perez and Carlo Ancelotti have apparently preferred Kane over Havertz.

The England international's signing is reportedly hard to pull off because of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. He views Real Madrid's interest in Havertz as a tactic to lower Kane's price tag.

Havertz has played as a centre-forward at Chelsea in recent months due to their lack of a trusted No. 9. His output has been less than impressive, as he has found the back of the net just nine times in 47 games across competitions this season.

The German is still young (23) and has a lot of years ahead of him to hone his skills and unfurl his full potential. He showed his goal-scoring skills in the 2018-19 campaign, where he scored 17 times in 34 Bundesliga games from midfield for Leverkusen.

Karim Benzema sent emotional farewell message after Real Madrid exit

Karim Benzema claimed that he wanted to finish his career at Real Madrid before being offered the chance to play for Al-Ittihad.

As per Marca, the French striker will earn €200 million per season at the Saudi Arabian club. His contract runs for two years with the option to extend it for another campaign.

Speaking at his farewell press conference, the 35-year-old said, via Pundit Arena :

"I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it is impossible. It’s the best club in the world and in history, that’s as good as it gets. It’s time for me to leave today and to have another story, but the most important thing for me is what I’ve won here.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner added:

"It’s a little bit of a sad day, because I’m leaving this club and that pains me. My dream was in my head, I signed for Madrid and I wanted to finish at Madrid, but life sometimes gives you another opportunity and I’ve taken it with all my family."

Benzema left Real Madrid after winning four league titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies during his 14-year stay.

