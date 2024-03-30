Former Chelsea manager tempted by Manchester United and Liverpool amid Barcelona interest - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was reportedly a candidate to take up the Barcelona job next season. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the former Chelsea manager is among many candidates who could replace Xavi at the end of the season.

However, the report claims that neither club president Joan Laporta nor sporting director Deco are too keen on hiring the German. This is because the pair are looking for a more agreeable option. Tuchel has notably had disagreements with the management in the past, including at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The top candidates on La Blaugrana's list include Roberto de Zerbi, Hansi Flick and reserve team coach Rafa Marquez.

Tuchel himself is not too keen on a move to Barcelona either. Rather, he is looking to return to the Premier League after enjoying a good stint with Chelsea. He won the Champions League with the Blues and finished fourth in the league before eventually being sacked with the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly.

The German tactician was subsequently hired by Bayern Munich in March 2023. The club announced that they would part ways with him in the summer after a disappointing season that sees them 10 points off the top of the Bundesliga table.

Tuchel is reportedly keeping his eye on the situations at Manchester United and Liverpool. The Red Devils could also be in the hunt for a new manager should new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to replace Erik ten Hag. The Reds, meanwhile, will see Jurgen Klopp leave the club at the end of the season.

PSG and Chelsea to be snubbed as Barcelona set to extend contract of star defender

Cubarsi is expected to continue his stay at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are set to stave off competition from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain by extending the contract of Pau Cubarsi. According to Spanish outlet Sport, La Blaugrana are looking to extend the teenager's contract at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This comes after both the Blues and Les Parisiens were looking to sign the defender. The Ligue 1 side also sent a scout to monitor his performance during the Catalan giants' clash against Napoli in the Champions League.

Cubarsi has emerged as one of Barcelona's most important defenders since making his debut in January in the Copa del Rey. The 17-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions, helping his side keep five clean sheets.