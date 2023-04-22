Former Chelsea managerial target now interested in Tottenham job - Reports

Former Chelsea managerial target Julian Nagelsmann is now concentrating on becoming Antonio Conte's successor at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Nagelsmann is eyeing the Spurs job after rejecting the Blues' advances. The German coach has been out of management since being sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new coach after dismissing Conte that same month. They appointed the Italian's longtime assistant Christian Stellini as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

Spurs are still in contention for Champions League football next season. They sit fifth in the league, three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United having played one game more. Meanwhile, the Blues' Champions League qualification hopes are all but over. They are 11th, 17 points off the top four with seven games remaining.

Nagelsmann was viewed as Chelsea's top target to replace Graham Potter. However, he dropped out of the race due to disagreeing on crucial points with the Blues' hierarchy.

The German tactician led Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season and had the Bavarians on course for a treble. However, Der FCB parted ways with Nagelsmann and replaced him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Reports suggesting Nagelsmann is now eyeing the Tottenham job will only further disappoint Blues fans. The former RB Leipzig coach could end up at their London rivals after being in the frame to succeed Potter.

The Stamford Bridge outfit's search for a new manager seems to be pointing in the direction of Mauricio Pochettino. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Argentine is in the race while Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have both pulled out.

Pochettino formerly coached Tottenham, leading the Lilywhites to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. He has been jobless since being sacked by PSG last summer despite winning the Ligue 1 title.

Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill (left) is attracting interest from Premier League sides.

According to the Sun, Tottenham are one of the many admirers of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old has been on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and has impressed. He has made 15 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep four clean sheets.

Colwill boasts versatility as he has played as a center-back, left-back and as a left-winger this season. He is set to return to Stamford Bridge once his loan expires, but the Blues could be forced to sell. They need to comply with Financial FairPlay and a number of homegrown talents' futures are uncertain.

Spurs are one of several Premier League sides taking an interest amid their defensive struggles this season. They have shipped 45 goals in the league, the most of the top 10.

However, Chelsea reportedly have no intention of letting Colwill leave. He has two years left on his contract and is regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in England.

