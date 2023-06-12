Former Manchester United star set to reject contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr amid PSG links: Reports

Former Manchester United star Wilfried Zaha is set to reject an offer from Al-Nassr as he is keen to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Zaha's contract with Crystal Palace will end on June 30. The attacker has been a key player for Palace in recent times. He has so far made 458 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 90 goals and providing 78 assists.

Zaha scored seven goals and provided three assists for Palace during the 2022-23 season. The player previously played for Manchester United as well. The Ivorian, though, made only four appearances for the Red Devils.

Zaha is a talented player and clubs are looking to snap him up on a free transfer. Al-Nassr made him an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. However, The Guardian reported that the player could choose to join PSG instead.

Manchester United legend praises Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible character

Cristiano Ronaldo is often the target of criticism for no reason. Fans and experts always tend to find some fault in his character and criticize the player. However, his former Manchester United teammate Edwin van der Sar revealed what it is like to be teammates with Ronaldo.

Van der Sar said that Ronaldo is an incredible teammate and also a great character in the dressing room. The Dutch goalkeeper further added that Ronaldo spent time with his kids as well. Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Van der Sar said:

"Cristiano is a good guy. A lot of people have a really different opinion about him. But I found him funny in the dressing room. If I brought my kids, he would always play with them. I think what he did is incredible."

Ronaldo and Van der Sar shared the pitch 167 times together during their time at Old Trafford. They won three Premier League titles, among other trophies for the Red Devils.

