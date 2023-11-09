Georgina Rodriguez at the center of media attention as she waits for stadium to empty to enter pitch and meet Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has found herself embroiled in a fresh wave of controversy. The model followed the football legend to Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays for Al-Nassr. However, she is said to be struggling with the balance between personal expression and cultural sensitivity. She reportedly had to wait for the stadium to empty before she could meet her partner.

This took place at an AFC Asian Champions League fixture, where Georgina Rodriguez went to the stadium to show support for Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, her choice of clothing was deemed provocative. The attire in question included the club's jersey paired with form-fitting jeans and boots.

This sparked a need for her to wait for the stadium to empty before she could get onto the pitch, in order to avoid offending local fans, according to City Rumors. There are certain constraints imposed on how women may dress in the Saudi kingdom, and her decision to wear tight clothing has become controversial.

Rodriguez still took to Instagram to share the pictures she took after the game:

The situation has highlighted the exceptional status afforded to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia. They have also had to navigate a legal situation in the kingdom because cohabitation without marriage is typically forbidden.

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a resurgence of form at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure with Al-Nassr has been marked by a return to his prolific scoring ways, illuminating the Saudi Pro League with his star quality. The Portuguese maestro has appeared in 11 league matches this season, netting an impressive tally of 12 goals and contributing a further seven assists.

This resurgence comes as a stark contrast to his challenging final chapter at Manchester United. Ronaldo's celebrated return to Old Trafford in 2021, after over a decade since his departure, commenced with individual brilliance amidst the team's turbulent form.

Yet, under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo's impact waned, culminating in a paltry three goals from 16 outings — a shadow of his former performances. The subsequent parting of ways was hastened by a candid interview with journalist Piers Morgan, which saw Ronaldo's contract canceled by the Red Devils.

His arrival in Saudi Arabia early this year has been nothing short of transformative. With the Knights of Najd, his goal-scoring prowess has been reignited, recording an extraordinary 35 goals in 41 appearances across competitions.