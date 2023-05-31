Graham Potter warned Chelsea board about 'overpriced' deal for 22-year-old: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter warned the club about breaking the bank to sign Enzo Fernandez in January, according to The Guardian (via Metro).

The Blues secured the former Benfica star's services for a British record fee of £105 million in the winter transfer window.

The Argentine international was one of Europe's hottest prospects after helping the national side win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernández @Enzo13Fernandez I want to thank all the fans for their support all these months at Stamford Bridge and everywhere we played away. It was not the season that we wanted and that the club deserves, now it’s time to recharge the batteries and come back better to return all your love. See you the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I want to thank all the fans for their support all these months at Stamford Bridge and everywhere we played away. It was not the season that we wanted and that the club deserves, now it’s time to recharge the batteries and come back better to return all your love. See you the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2fCOmIYLNl

However, The Guardian has now revealed that Potter did not sanction Fernandez's signing. The English boss reportedly told the club's hierarchy that they were paying too much for the Argentine midfielder. The report also claims that Potter warned the club against making too many signings, advice that the Blues clearly did not listen to.

Chelsea spent in excess of a staggering £600 million over the course of two transfer windows this season, signing 14 players in the process. The Blues signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, and Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer.

The west London outfit also secured Mykhailo Mudryk's services for £88.5 million in the January window, beating stern interest from Arsenal.

Despite such busy transfer activity, the Blues have brutally failed to perform up to the mark this campaign. They finished the season in 12th place in the league table, having won only 11 fixtures the entire campaign.

"I need to live close" - Chelsea star sends promising message over future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has sent a hopeful message to fans about his future at the club. The Brazilian international and his family would love to remain in west London for the next two years as his son has signed a two-season contract extension with the Blues' youth academy.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Your 22/23 Players' Player of the Year, Thiago Silva. From Azpi to Thiago, joined by @CFCFoundation participants.Your 22/23 Players' Player of the Year, Thiago Silva. From Azpi to Thiago, joined by @CFCFoundation participants. 💙Your 22/23 Players' Player of the Year, Thiago Silva. 👏 https://t.co/tc0tMYBva0

After being voted Chelsea's Player of the Season by supporters, Silva told the club's in-house media:

"The club is really important to all of us – it’s a mutual love. My wife, for instance, takes the underground to games and when she gets off the train, people recognize her and start to sing my name to her! That just shows the love that they have for us, and we have for them."

"I need to live close to Cobham because I have to focus more on my personal care and treatment. But I know my wife goes to London a lot, far more than I do, and I know she really likes it – she says it’s a very welcoming city. Bit by bit, we are feeling more and more like Londoners."

He added:

"The whole family have fallen in love with Chelsea. My sons, Isago and Iago, both play for Chelsea. Isago has extended his contract here for the next two seasons, which means we are going to be here for two years. We just hope it’s more!"

Poll : 0 votes