Hansi Flick identifies four players Barcelona cannot sell this summer - Reports

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has identified four players whom the club cannot sell this summer. This comes after the German tactician took over the reins at Camp Nou, following the sacking of legend Xavi Hernandez.

With the Blaugrana struggling with financial stability, rumors abound that they could look to sell players in the upcoming transfer window. However, according to reports coming out of Catalonia (via Barca Universal), four players are untouchable: Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong.

The report claims that Flick has determined these players "should not be sold under any circumstances", as they are set to play important roles in his squad. The German tactician is said to have much praise for Pedri, who played 24 La Liga games last season, scoring four goals from midfield.

While there have been reports that Ronald Araujo could leave for clubs like Bayern Munich or Manchester United this summer, Hansi Flick expects Barcelona to keep the defender. He played 25 La Liga games and eight UEFA Champions League games last season.

Flick has reportedly had a meeting with Frenkie de Jong, who has also been linked to an exit from Barca, who wish to reduce his hefty wages. There are no certainties that the midfielder, who played 20 La Liga games last season, would be willing to stay at the club.

Lamine Yamal is the final player under Flick's list of untouchables, and this is hardly any surprise after the forward won La Liga's Young Player of the Year. The 16-year-old played 47 games in the domestic league and continentally last season, showing how much he has been trusted with first-team responsibilities.

Galatasaray president reveals interest in Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan won the continental treble with Manchester City before making the switch on a free transfer to Camp Nou. The midfielder made 36 La Liga appearances, impressing for the club.

This has also led to interest from Turkey, where Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek made his feelings clear about the 33-year-old known (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We need to sign about three players to compete in the Champions League. Maybe it’s time to try to complete my dream signing: Ilkay Gundogan."

It is rather unlikely that the German is already itching for a move away from Barcelona and their strong Champions League prospects next season. He will also be looking forward to life under Hansi Flick, who he played under with the Germany national team.